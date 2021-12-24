Joyce James

Joyce Johnson James
ELIZABETH CITY - Joyce Ann Johnson James, age 80, of Elizabeth City, NC died Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Sentara Virginia Beach Hospital. A native of Pasquotank, she was born September 26, 1941 to the late Irvin Elwood Johnson and Laurine Pendleton Johnson and was the wife of the late Aubrey Lee James. She was owner and operator of James Carpet and Tile.
Mrs. James is survived by daughter, Renee James Williams (Joey); two sons, Stacy Irvin James and Aubrey Lee James, Jr. all of Elizabeth City; three grandchildren, Alicia, Jesse and Colby (Dallas); several great grandchildren; and two sisters, Angela Sawyer (Joe) of Elizabeth City and Rita J. Tuttle (Richard P.) of Raleigh. She was preceded in death by a sister, Jean Johnson James and a brother, Irvin Elwood Johnson, Jr.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am Monday, December 27, 2021 at Twiford Memorial Chapel. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the family of Mrs. James. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.