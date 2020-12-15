Joyce Ann Boyce Jernigan
ELIZABETH CITY - Joyce Ann Boyce Jernigan, 79, of Elizabeth City, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020 in The Gates House, Gatesville.
Mrs. Jernigan was born in Pasquotank County on November 23, 1941, and was the daughter of the late Jep Thomas Boyce and Madeline Trueblood Boyce Toler. A homemaker, she was a member of Pearl Street Pentecostal Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Miles Jernigan; and by her stepfather, Ambrose "Tinse" Toler.
Surviving are her daughter, Janet Jernigan Chaulk and husband, Kenneth; two grandchildren, Miles and Maddie Chaulk, all of Belvidere; and two brothers, William "Birdseed" Boyce and wife, Janice, and James Boyce and wife, Phyllis, all of Elizabeth City.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. in Pearl Street Pentecostal Church, 304 Pearl Street, Elizabeth City, and will be conducted by Pastor Rick Lowery. A private burial will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family in the church immediately following the service on Tuesday. Those attending should follow CDC guidelines concerning masks and distancing measures.
Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.