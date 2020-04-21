Joyce Jordan

Joyce Ann Powell Jordan
ELIZABETH CITY - Joyce Ann Jordan (ne Powell), age 77, of 113 Farm Drive, Elizabeth City, NC was called to her heavenly home on Sunday, April 19th, 2020 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation of Elizabeth City. Joyce was born January 16th, 1943 in Pasquotank County, to the late Samuel Powell and Eula Powell (ne Cartwright). She was preceded in death by her late husband of fifty-seven years, William Horace Jordan, Jr. in January 2020. She worked at several banks and businesses in the Elizabeth City area over the years and retired after working as a unit secretary at Pasquotank Correctional Institute.
She leaves to cherish her loving memories, her children, one daughter, Teresa Ann Jordan Fink (Glenn) of Norfolk, VA and a son, William Christopher Jordan of York Haven, PA. She dearly loved her family, extended family, and friends of which she and "Buck" had many. She and her husband both loved being together and their family. They enjoyed going to the beach, visiting restaurants like The Circle and Henry's Restaurant among others, and watching westerns together in their home as hummingbirds fed at their window.
A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. F. Joe Griffith. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Jordan family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.