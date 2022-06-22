Joyce M. Rego

Joyce Rae Meekins Rego, age 93, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Monday, June 20, 2022 at The Citadel Elizabeth City. Born in Elizabeth City, NC on January 11, 1929 to the late Madison Monroe Meekins and Marie Everton Meekins, she was the widow of Daniel E. Rego, Jr., who was her husband for forty-nine years before his death in 2002. A very active member of the United Methodist Church in Glen Burnie, MD she started a quilting club, organized a library, and was always in the kitchen helping. Joyce was a long-time member of the Sophisticated Ladies and collected dolls and tea sets. She is survived by her sister, Peggy Baum (Glenn) of Smithfield, NC; a brother, William “Bill” Meekins of Virginia Beach, VA; two special nieces, Jennean and Joyce; numerous nieces and nephews; many great-nieces (including great-niece Michelle) and great-nephews; and many wonderful friends up and down the East Coast. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by two sisters, Myra Pendleton and Carolyn Perry; and three brothers, M. M. Meekins, Jr., Joseph Meekins, and Donald Meekins. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at West Lawn Cemetery with the Rev. Sylvia Collins-Ball officiating. The family will greet visitors immediately following the service and at other times at the residence. Memorial donations may be made in Joyce’s name to City Road United Methodist Church, 511 N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 or Glen Burnie United Methodist Church, 5 2nd Avenue SE, Glen Burnie, MD 21061. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Rego family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
