Joyce D. Malenfant
ELIZABETH CITY - Joyce D. Malenfant, 87, of Elizabeth City died Sunday evening November 21 at her residence. She was born in Pasquotank County on September 18, 1934 to the late Johnny Thomas Cox and Ethel Copeland Cox Sawyer. She was predeceased by her husband of sixty-six years, Rene Henry (Ray) Malenfant; two brothers, Garland Cox and Mark Elmer (Buddy) Cox; three sisters, Helen Creef, Margaret Doxey, and Edna Stanley White; and one grandson, Andrew Godfrey.
Joyce was a loving mother and memaw, a devoted military spouse, a homemaker, and a seamstress. She was a gentle soul who had a compassionate and caring demeanor and a sense of humor that she passed on to her children.
She is survived by two sons, David R. Malenfant and Donald R. Malenfant (Amanda); four daughters, Doris J. (Jeannie) Malenfant, Donna Malenfant Sayer, Dawn M. Godfrey (William), and Deborah J. Malenfant; eleven grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
She is also survived by a dear sister, Ethel Reeder.
The family extends gratitude to Community Home Care & Hospice and care nurses Melanie and Mary, as well as to Pastor Davin Phillips for their loving care and attention to Joyce during her illness.
A memorial service will be Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 11:00 am at Twiford Memorial Chapel with Pastor Davin Phillips officiating. Burial will be in West Lawn Cemetery beside her husband. The service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/TwifordFuneralHome. The family will receive friends after the service on Tuesday and will have a private graveside service for immediate and extended family.
Twiford Funeral Homes, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Malenfant family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Community Home Care & Hospice, 1601 N. Road St., Ste B, Elizabeth City, NC 27909, or a charity of your choice.