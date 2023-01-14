Joyce Ritter

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO
7 PM EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 PM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
BARCO - Joyce Marie Ritter passed away peacefully January 11, 2023 at the age of 83 in Barco, NC. She was born in Virginia Beach, VA.
Mrs. Ritter is survived by her husband, George Ritter of the Moyock residence; two sons Eric Ritter (Andrea) and Gary Ritter (Missy); one sister, Gladys Pallett; four grandsons, Josh, Christopher, Aaron, and Sean; one granddaughter, Courtney and host of other extended family members and family friends.
The family is honoring Joyce's plans for a simple cremation with no services. Please share condolences with the family at www.gallopfuneralservices.com. Gallop Funeral Services, Inc. was entrusted with arrangements.
