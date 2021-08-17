Joyce Snell Twine Phelps, 89, left this earthly home to enter her heavenly home on Friday, August 13, 2021. Born in Washington County, she was the daughter of the late Jimmy B. Snell and Dora Snell Mitchell. She was also preceded in death by her husbands, J. Bennie Twine and Raymond Earl Phelps; sisters Edna Snell, Calla Brickhouse, and Geraldine Snell Laforest; and by her brother, James C. Snell. Joyce was associated with the business world most of her life, having started as a bookkeeper for Campen’s Jewelers and Byrum’s Gift Shop in Edenton, and after moving to Maryland, working with Household Finance Corporation as Head Cashier and Administrator for 15 years in Maryland and Virginia. Upon moving back to Edenton she worked with the firm of J.P. Timberlake III, CPA’s for 38 years in the capacity of Administrative Secretary until her retirement. At the time of her death, she was a member of Countryside Church of Christ, and had always been an active member serving in churches she attended. Her greatest love was working with music, playing piano, solo work, mixed groups, choir member, and choir director. She also served for several years as Treasurer, teaching just about any age group, and as a member of the Ladies Circles. Surviving are her son, Kevin B. Twine of Edenton, and daughter, Linda Cruz (husband, Eddie) of Key West, FL; a step-daughter, Glenda Smith (husband, Scott) of Plymouth; two step-grandsons, Lee Johnson (wife, Rebecca) of Shelby, and Brandon Smith of Greenville; and two step-great-grandchildren, Will and Mary E. Johnson of Shelby. Also surviving are four nieces, three nephews, seven great-nieces, three great-nephews, five great-great nieces, and three great-great-nephews. Due to the resurgence of Covid-19, a memorial service will be planned for a later date. Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.