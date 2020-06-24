Juanita Colson
ELIZABETH CITY - Juanita Colson, 70, of the 1600 block of Edgewood Drive, Elizabeth City, NC died Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. She was born January 7, 1950 in Elizabeth City, NC to the late Charlie Carlton Colson, Jr., and Ella Mae Morse Colson. She was a retired Registered Nurse with the Department of Corrections and attended Corinth Baptist Church.
She is survived by a son, Carlton Wayne Colson and wife Rhonda of South Mills, NC; one brother, Billy Colson; and a grandson, Charles Brock Colson. She was pre-deceased by three brothers, Crafton Colson, Sherwood Colson, and Jackie Colson.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, June 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Delores Langley officiating. A private burial will follow in New Hollywood Cemetery. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Colson family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.