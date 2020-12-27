Judith Ann Chmura DiGirolamo, age 73, of Sundown Dr., Elizabeth City, NC died Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at her home. Born in Newark, NJ on July 6, 1947 to the late Edward Valentine Chmura and Virginia Marie D’Erasmo Chmura, she was the widow of Ignazio “Sonny” Alfred DiGirolamo. She is survived by a daughter, Lisa DiGirolamo Johnson and husband Andy of Alma, AR; two brothers, Edward Chmura (Lois) of Succasunna, NJ and Joseph Chmura (Betty Jean) of Murrells Inlet, SC; four grandchildren, David Johnson, Eric Johnson, Corey DiGirolamo, and Michael Moore; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded by a daughter, Anne DiGirolamo Hunter. No service is planned. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the SPCA of Northeastern NC, 102 Enterprise Dr., Elizabeth City, NC 27909 or a charity of your choice. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the DiGirolamo family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.