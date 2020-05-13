Judith Elaine Doxie Butler
BARCO - Judy Butler of Barco, NC, 69, died Sunday, May 10, 2020, at her residence. She was born January 17, 1951 to Eunice Cutrell Doxie Boyd and the late Leroy Luther Doxie. She worked in residential maintenance.
She is survived by her partner, David Phipps; her sons, Michael Edward Butler and Terry Lee Butler (Lisa Marie) both of Barco, NC; three grandchildren, Terry Lee Butler, Jr., Johnathon Butler, and Elizabeth Butler; two great-granchildren, Raymond Rowland and Jaxon Butler; two sisters, Carol Scarborough (Tommy) of SC and Janice Richardson (Ricky) of VA; and a brother, Clifton Buddy Doxie (Tracey) of VA.
There is no service planned at this time. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Butler family.