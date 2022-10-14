Judy J. Mason, age 76, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on April 9, 1946 to the late Carol Jackson and Velma Jackson, she was the loving wife of James A. Mason. Judy was a bookkeeper by trade. She belonged to the Wednesday Thursday Bridge Club and the Dance Connection Dance Club. In addition to her husband, she is survived by three sisters, Janice Shepherd (Tim) of Elizabeth City, NC, Margie Asbell (David) of Sunbury, NC, and Connie Umphlett of Gatesville, NC; a brother, Donald Jackson (Sarah) of Virginia Beach, VA; three nephews, Eric Chambers, Cameron Asbell, and Clint Umphlett; two nieces, Christina Umphlett and Keri Handy; and four great -nieces. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Twiford Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Wayne Wood officiating. A visitation will be from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Friday evening, October 14, 2022 at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to the Pasquotank Ruritan Club, 2213 Main Street Ext., Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Mason family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
