Judy Lee Wilson Jordan
HERTFORD - Judy Lee Wilson Jordan, 65 of Hertford, NC, departed from this earthly life on Thursday, February 23, 2023.
Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly in the morning. High 69F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: March 2, 2023 @ 1:39 am
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/4 to 1/2 NM. * WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the Alligator River. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. &&
Judy Lee Wilson Jordan
HERTFORD - Judy Lee Wilson Jordan, 65 of Hertford, NC, departed from this earthly life on Thursday, February 23, 2023.
Funeral Services will take place on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Ellis Temple Missionary Baptist Church, Winfall, NC. A viewing will take place at the funeral home on Friday, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
She leaves to cherish her loving memories: husband of forty-seven years, Elder Quinton L. Jordan, Sr., of Hertford, NC; her children, Quinton Jordan of Elizabeth City, NC, and LaReina Jordan of Raleigh, NC; her grandchild, whom she loved immensely, Ciara Litten-Jordan of Elizabeth City, NC; two sisters, Florence Hurdle (Sherrod) of Winfall, NC and Beulah Johnson (Lycell) of Waterbury, CT; two brothers, Elder McKinley Wilson (Mamie) of Eure, N.C. and John Wilson (Rosa) of Elizabeth City, N.C.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Online condolences may be left by visiting www.mitchellcares.com.
Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations is in charge of the arrangements.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.