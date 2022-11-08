Julia "Judy" Hensley

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TUESDAY TO 1 AM EST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
seas 7 to 12 ft expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River, and the coastal waters from Duck to Oregon
Inlet.
* WHEN...From 1 AM Tuesday to 1 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Julia Rae Sterling Hensley (lovingly referred to as “Judy”), age 84, of Moyock, NC died on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at her home. Born in Crisfield, MD on October 21, 1938 to the late Beldon Edward Sterling and Frances Louise Tull Sterling, she was the wife of Reginald Hensley. Judy was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church of Moyock, the Women’s Mission Union of the Southern Baptist Convention, and a Sunday School teacher. She was a volunteer for many years with Sentara and other nursing homes. In addition to her husband, she is survived by four daughters, Angela Hensley Branem (Tim) of Suffolk, VA, Regina Hensley McKinney (Michael) of Troutville, VA, Cheryl Hensley Morasch (Ed) of Ridge, MD, Tracy Hensley Batton (Corbrett) of Virginia Beach, VA; two brothers, Beldon Sterling II (Sandy) and Douglas Sterling (Dawn); ten grandchildren, Jordan Branem, Hillary Walter, Ryan McKinney, Beverley Blackwell, Carly Morasch, Ethan Morasch, Chloë Parrish, Emma Batton, Tess Batton, and Skyler Skipper; and eleven great-grandchildren, Hudson Branem, Sawyer Branem, Madeline Walter, Grayson Walter, Odin McKinney, Dax McKinney, Kayley Blackwell, Matthew Lee, Austin Blackwell, Quinn Blackwell, and Landry Morasch. She was preceded in death by a sister, Deborah Sterling and a brother, Jerry Sterling (Sandi). A private memorial service will be held, with Chaplain Scott Taylor officiating. The family suggests memorial donations may be made to Samaritan’s Purse, P. O. Box 3000, 801 Bamboo Road, Boone, NC 28607 or online at https://www.samaritanspurse.org/our-ministry/donate-online/. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Hensley family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.