Julian R. Toxey, Jr.

Julian Ralph "Buddy" Toxey, Jr., 78, of 181 Bayview Drive, died Thursday, February 11, 2021 in his home. Mr. Toxey was born in Pasquotank County on December 4, 1942, and was the son of the late Julian R. Toxey, Sr. and Rita Miller Wells. The retired owner and operator of BLC Construction, he was proud of his membership in Eureka Masonic Lodge, the Scottish Rite Bodies, the Sudan Temple of the Shrine, and the NRA. Buddy loved his "million dollar view" of the bay looking into the Pamlico Sound, his Stumpy Point friends, and the good times they had steaming crabs, frying fish, and shucking oysters. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Pat, his son Jay, and his sister Beth. Surviving is his daughter, Nita Toxey Doughtie and husband, Jeff, of Eure; his grandsons, Jacob Doughtie of Gatesville and Samuel Doughtie of Eure; and his brother, Wayne Toxey of Elizabeth City. A casual memorial service for family and friends will be held Wednesday, February 17th, at 11:00 a.m. in his yard at Stumpy Point, and will be conducted by the Rev. Wade Bennett. The family asks that flowers be omitted, and contributions in his memory be made to the cemetery fund of Eure Christian Church, 872 NC 137, Eure, NC 27935. A special word of appreciation is expressed to the caring staff of Amedisys Hospice of Plymouth for the comfort given to Buddy, and the support given to his family, during these last days.