Julie Douglass

Julie Forbes Douglass
AYDLETT - Julie Forbes Douglass passed away peacefully at home in Aydlett, NC on Wednesday December 22, 2021. Julie was surrounded by her family who had stood by her during a nearly two year battle with Cancer.
She was born in Currituck County on May 20, 1943 to the late Lathan and Margaret Evans Forbes on the occasion of her brother Ralph's 8th birthday. She leaves behind her husband of 59 years John L. Douglass and son Jeff. She is survived by her sister JoAnn Parker Gallop, brother Scott Forbes and wife Sharon and baby brother Tommy Forbes and wife Maria. Her memory will also live on with her niece, nephews and their families as well as her dear friends and extended family. She was predeceased by her older brother Ralph Forbes.
Julie was truly an educator. She loved the entire process. She found joy being a student and fulfillment in being the teacher. She was a 1961 graduate of J.P. Knapp High School in Currituck. She went on to study at East Carolina University and College of the Albemarle before leaving North Carolina to travel with her husband John during his 20 year career in the Air Force.
Throughout their assignments she managed to study through the University of Florida and earn her B.S. from Delaware State all while working for Civil Service in the field of Accounting and maintain a family home.
Their household was on the move from Anchorage, Alaska to Charleston, South Carolina, then back to Alaska then to Dover, Delaware, across the world to the Island of Guam then back to Dover again finally returning to her childhood home in Powells Point, North Carolina.
It was in Guam that she had her first teaching assignment as a Special Ed teacher. She had found her calling. Back in Dover she earned her Masters degree from the University of Delaware while teaching 4th grade.
Retirement for John brought Julie to the Currituck County School system. While in the classroom she taught primarily Language Arts in the 6th grade at Central Elementary and 7th grade at J.P. Knapp Jr. High. She also taught Title I at Central and the summer Migrant program at Knapp.
Her students were encouraged to put forth their very best personal efforts and set goals to reach their highest potential. You were treated as an important individual and not a random student.
She found great joy in celebrating the successes of her students while under her instruction or well beyond the classroom. During her teaching career she earned Certificates of Administration through East Carolina University and retired in 2005 from the position of Assistant Superintendent. In that capacity she was able to impact the education of countless numbers of Currituck's children and their families.
Retirement for Julie did not mean slowing down. Outings and shopping with her Mother in Law Irene Douglass and Aunt Lib Donski kept her busy and the family entertained. She was an active member of Powells Point Christian Church deeply involved with the Ladies Ministry and supporting missions far and wide. It was her wish that any memorial donations be made to the Ladies Ministry of her church. Her passing leaves behind a void far greater than an empty pew.
These past few months brought Julie into the care of Albemarle Hospice. The care and compassion of the entire team was nothing less than extraordinary. Heather, Heather, Melanie and Pastor Scott became family to her and we cannot say thank you enough.
The family will be holding a memorial service on Monday December 27th at 2 p.m. at Powells Point Christian Church. The church is located at 197 Church Road, Harbinger, NC 27941. A time of fellowship and a dessert reception will follow. If you knew Julie then you knew her fondness for sweets, most of all chocolate.
Finally we would like to thank Courtney and her staff at Gallop Funeral Services for taking care of Julie's final wishes and arrangements. Please share words of grace and comfort with the family via the online register at www.gallopfuneralservices.com. Gallop Funeral Services, Inc. was entrusted with arrangements.