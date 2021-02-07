Julien Lafayette Suttle, Jr., age 95, of Winston-Salem, NC, formerly of Elizabeth City, NC, died Friday, January 29, 2021 at Forsyth Medical Center. Born in Centerville, AL on June 2, 1925 to the late Julian Lafayette Suttle and Adeline Gray Suttle, he was the widower of Alice Jeanne Twiddy Suttle. A member of Centenary United Methodist Church in Winston Salem, he was also a member of the Exchange Club of Greater Winston-Salem and Past President and Alpha-Kappa-Psi Fraternity. He retired from the Social Security Administration where he served as District Manager and was an avid aviator since 1944. He is survived by a sister, Janie Berry of Ft. Myers, Fl. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at New Hollywood Cemetery. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Suttle family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.