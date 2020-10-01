Kahari Jamaal Hopson
ELIZABETH CITY - Kahari Jamaal Hopson, affectionately known as "Hops" of Elizabeth City, NC departed from this earthly life on Monday, September 21, 2020 at the age of 24.
Life Celebration Services will take place Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church, Elizabeth City, NC. He will be escorted to his final place of rest at Oak Grove Cemetery. A walk-through viewing will take place at the funeral home on Friday from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. The family is asking that you respect the COVID-19 guidelines by wearing your face mask and continue to practice social distancing.
He leaves to cherish his memories: his son, Kahari Jamaal Hopson, Jr., of Elizabeth City, NC; his parents, Kevin McConney of Trinidad and Tiffiny Hopson of Elizabeth City, NC; a bonus dad who raised him like his very own, Lyron Welch of Belvidere, NC; his siblings, Shy're Welch, Jakobie Hopson, King Commander, Javin Lewis and Amina Lewis all of Elizabeth City, NC; and a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
Professional Services have been entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.