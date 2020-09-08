Kane Mountjoy

Kane Michael Mountjoy
HERTFORD - Kane Michael Mountjoy, age 14, of Cove Road, Hertford, NC died accidentally on September 6, 2020 near his home. He was born September 16, 2005 in Portsmouth, VA to Aaron Michael Mountjoy and Patricia Acal Mountjoy-Riddick. He was a student at Perquimans County High School. He was a member of the football and track teams and played flute in the band. He enjoyed nature, fishing, camping, hunting and many other outdoor activities. He especially enjoyed being a member of the Perquimans County Hunter Safety Team.
In addition to his parents, Kane is survived by his loving step father, Brian Riddick; three sisters, Alexis Anderson, Brianne Graham-Riddick and Kathryn Riddick; three brothers, Bryson Graham-Riddick, Andrew Mountjoy and Raiden Mountjoy; paternal grandparents, Wayne and Ann Mountjoy; maternal grandparents, Allen and Rosalia Giannerini and Cora Riddick; and great grandmothers, Glenda Kutos and Carmen Ponce Campuzano; and a multitude of aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Twiford Memorial Chapel. Memorial donations may be made to the Perquimans County Hunter Safety Team, 1744 Belvidere Road, Belvidere, NC 27919. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Mountjoy family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.