Karen Linell Brooks
ELIZABETH CITY - "When peace, like a river attendeth my way, when sorrows like sea billows roll, whatever my lot. thou hast taught me to say, it is well, it is well, with my soul."
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ms. Karen Brooks of Elizabeth City, North Carolina who answered the Master's call on Saturday, September 12, 2020.
Celebration of Life Services will take place on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Adkins Memorial Funeral Home. Viewing and visitation will take place on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 6:00-8:00p.m. Covid-19 Restrictions are still in place and everyone attending either service MUST WEAR A MASK. The family wishes to thank everyone in advance for your willingness to adhere to these guidelines.
Interment will take place at the Butts Family Cemetery in Camden, North Carolina.
Professional services of comfort have been entrusted into the hands of Adkins Memorial Funeral Home of Elizabeth City, NC. You may send online condolences to the family at www.adkinsmemorial.com.