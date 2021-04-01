Karen Leola James, 59 of Elizabeth City, NC departed from this earthly life on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at her residence. Her life will be celebrated on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 12:00 noon at West Lawn Cemetery, Elizabeth City, NC with Brother Wayne James, Officiating and Pastor Alvin J. Boone, Sr., delivering the Eulogy. She leaves to cherish her precious memories: one son, Corey Bradford of Elizabeth City, NC; ten siblings, Debbie Simmons (Jim) of Charlotte, NC, Mary James-Wynn (Derrick) of Atlanta, GA, Roscoe James, Jr. (Machell) of Norfolk, VA, Norma Darlene James of Stone Mountain, GA , Shirley A Dickerson (Michael) of Marietta, GA Samuel James (Valerie) of Suffolk, VA, Wayne P. James of Chesapeake, VA, Beverly R. James of Elizabeth City, NC, Terri V. James of Stone Mountain, GA, and & Eric J. James (Malissa) of Virginia Beach, VA; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Professional Services have been entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.
