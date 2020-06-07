Karl Lewis Von Schaaf, Jr.
SMITHFIELD - Karl Lewis Von Schaaf, Jr., 79, formerly of Coinjock, NC, died on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at the SECU Hospice House.
Born on April 8, 1941 in Goshen, Ct., he was the son of the late Karl Lewis and Milicent Clarke Von Schaaf. Karl was a retired New York City Fireman, and later an avid Currituck fisherman.
A memorial service will be conducted at a later date.
Surviving are: wife, Jane Warren Von Schaaf of Smithfield; step-son, Graham Staples and wife Julie of Raleigh; son, Albert Von Schaaf and wife Vickie of Albany, NY; sister, Martha Daust of Hartford, Ct.; two grandchildren.
