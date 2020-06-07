Weather Alert

...A LINE OF THUNDERSTORMS WITH HEAVY RAIN WILL AFFECT CAMDEN... PASQUOTANK...NORTHWESTERN PERQUIMANS...GATES...CURRITUCK...AND NORTH CENTRAL CHOWAN COUNTIES...THE SOUTHERN CITY OF CHESAPEAKE...THE SOUTHEASTERN CITY OF SUFFOLK AND THE SOUTHEASTERN CITY OF VIRGINIA BEACH... AT 159 AM EDT, THUNDERSTORMS WITH HEAVY RAIN WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR GATESVILLE TO NEAR CORAPEAKE TO NEAR KNOTTS ISLAND. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 25 MPH. WIND GUSTS IN EXCESS OF 30 MPH ARE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... VIRGINIA BEACH, CURRITUCK, ELIZABETH CITY, CAMDEN, WINFALL, GATESVILLE, ELIZABETH CITY STATE UNIVERSITY, SUNBURY, RYLAND, SOUTH MILLS, CHESAPEAKE, SUFFOLK, GATES, CHAPANOKE, RODUCO, HOBBSVILLE, WHALEYVILLE, SHILOH, BELVIDERE AND BACK BAY. IF YOU SEE LIGHTNING OR HEAR THUNDER, YOU ARE AT RISK! TAKE SHELTER INDOORS IMMEDIATELY. IF YOU CANNOT FIND SHELTER IN A BUILDING A VEHICLE PROVIDES SAFETY FROM LIGHTNING.