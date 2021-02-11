Karl W. Krauss

Karl Williams Krauss, Sr., age 91, of Salisbury, NC died on Monday, February 8, 2021 at his daughter’s home, where Pop was in terrific hands with his daughter, Teena, providing love and great care. Born in Camden, NC on August 12, 1929 to the late Robert Earl Krauss and Louise Williams Krauss, he was the husband of Georgianna Woods Krauss. He served his country honorably in the National Guard. Mr. Krauss was an assembly line worker for the Ford Plant in Norfolk, VA until his retirement. He loved his dogs. He is survived by his children, Teena and husband John, Judy, Helen, Kerry, Robert and wife Tammie, and Karl Jr. “KW”; a special cousin, Alma; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at Twiford Memorial Chapel with Minister Kevin Reiver officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Food Bank of the Albemarle, PO Box 1704, Elizabeth City, NC 27906. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Krauss family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
