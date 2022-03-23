Katherine Jordan Copeland, 88, 636 County Line Road, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022 in her home where she was being cared for by family. Mrs. Copeland was born in Chowan County on January 19, 1934, and was the daughter of the late Fernanda A. and Annie Clifton Jordan. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Jarvis Copeland; a son-in-law, Gary Bunch; and by three brothers, Hubert, Paul, and Leslie Jordan. A homemaker, she was a member of Chappell Hill Baptist Church where she was active with its W.M.U, had taught Sunday school and sang in the Adult Choir. Other service enjoyed included having been a former member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Belvidere-Chappell Hill Vol. Fire Department. Surviving is her daughter, Jane Bunch; three sons, Phillip, Luther, and Martin Copeland, all of Tyner; two sisters, Christine Hollowell of Hertford and Dianne Bass of Myrtle Beach, SC; two brothers, Jacob Jordan of Elizabeth City and James Jordan of Colerain; eight grandchildren, Amanda (Allen), James (Beth), Stephen (Heather), Monica, Kimberly (Brian), Jonathan, Lance, and Matthew; a step-granddaughter, Morgan (Brian); nine great-grandchildren, Maliek, Mason, Sage, Noah, Henry, Adelyn, Ayden, Chase, and Kaylyn; and two step-great-grandchildren, Sydney and Liam. Graveside services will be held Friday at 3:00 p.m. in the Copeland Family Cemetery, Hunter's Fork Road, Tyner, and will be conducted by Pastor Buck Leary. Friends may join the family at the residence. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
