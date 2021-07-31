Kathleen Bell Townsend

Kathleen “Kitty” Bell Townsend, 89, died peacefully at home on July 28, 2021 after a short illness, surrounded by her family. Beloved mother, wife, dear friend and community volunteer, she was born August 8, 1931, in Inman, South Carolina to Carmen Pound and John Crues Bell, both originally of Mississippi. An all-star basketball player in high school, Kitty was president of her class and of the Student Government at Winthrop College, graduating in 1952. A trailblazing job with Proctor & Gamble led to 57 years of marriage and five children, with cherished homes and many close friends along the way in Cincinnati, Paris, Pittsburg, New York City, Spain, Noank & Mystic, CT, and, since 1990, Edenton. An avid reader, Kitty loved art and museums, lively company, and interesting conversation; her consistent good humor and impeccable manners supplemented a penetrating, compassionate mind. In Edenton, she volunteered for over two decades at Chowan River Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, was a valued member of the Episcopal Church Women of St. Paul’s, welcomed countless visitors at the Barker House, delivered Meals-On-Wheels, and served from 2002 to 2017 on the New Edenton Housing Authority Board of Commissioners. Kitty was predeceased by her husband Paul, son Paul Townsend Jr., and brothers John and Benjamin Bell. She is survived by daughters Elizabeth Townsend, Nancy Townsend, and Julia Townsend and son Robert Townsend, by many nieces and nephews, and by son-in-law Lincoln Adams, step-grandchildren Hayley and Kale Adams, and step-great grandchild Olivia Brillard. A gathering for family and friends will be held on Sunday from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Edenton Bay Trading Co., 407 S. Broad St., Edenton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Chowan River Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Edenton, or to the Hospice Foundation of America ( hospicefoundation.org ).
