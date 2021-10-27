Kathleen Byrum

Kathleen W. Byrum
TYNER - Kathleen Marie Waff Byrum, 94, of 814 Happy Home Road, died Sunday, October 24, 2021.
Mrs. Byrum was born in Chowan County on June 27, 1927, and was the last surviving of 10 children born to the late John Waff, Sr. and Hettie Layton Waff.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Eugene Elvin Byrum, Sr.; sisters, Mildred, Doris, Hettie, and Juanita; and by brothers, Edward, John, Edsel, Maurice, and Alvin.
Mrs. Byrum had retired as the parts manager at Edenton Tractor Company, and was a member of Center Hill Baptist Church.
Surviving are two daughters, Sondra B. Hare of Kill Devil Hills and Kathy B. Land (Harry) of Durham; a son, Eugene E. Byrum, Jr. of Tyner; six grandchildren, Kenny Hare, Stephanie Parson (Jason), Heather Cahoon, Lee Land (Anica), Tiffane "T" Land (Carolyn), and Kimberley Dayton (Rob); eleven great-grandchildren, Brittany Hare Rose (Jordan), Brooke Parson Ward (Tyler), Cole Parson, Summer Cahoon, Macy, Jack, and Reagan Jurusik, Skhi Benton, Ryne and Grace Land, Channing Dayton, and another due to be born in February; and six great-great-grandchildren, Kennedy Rose, Liam, Hunter, and Landon Ward, Lyla Bishop, and Jayden White; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Funeral services will be held Thursday at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, and will be conducted by her former pastor, The Rev. Don English. Burial will follow in Beaver Hill Cemetery. Friends may join the family at the residence.
