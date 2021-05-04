Kathleen H. Meads, age 86, of Elizabeth City, NC died Saturday, May 1, 2021 at her residence. A native of Perquimans County, she was born August 28, 1934 to the late Nathan Shelton Hurdle and Sally Twine Hurdle. She was the wife of the late Paul O. Meads. Mrs. Meads is survived by her daughters, Paula M. Wall and husband Franklin Wall Jr. of Palmer, AK and Cheryleen M. Griffith and husband Virgil Griffith III; her sons, Timothy “Bones” Paul Meads and wife Debbie Evans and Craig Meads and wife Wendy Whittle all of Elizabeth City; nine grandchildren; six great grandchildren; two step grandchildren; seven step great grandchildren; and her sister, Belinda Hurdle Long and husband John Long. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Nathan Shelton Hurdle, Jr., Floyd T. Hurdle and Jack Ronald Hurdle. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at Twiford Memorial Chapel officiated by the Rev. Tony Meads. Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to the American Cancer Society, 930-B Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834. Flowers may be ordered for the family through one of our local florists by going directly to https://www.twifordfh.com/send-flowers/ . The service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/TwifordFuneralHome . Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Meads family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com .