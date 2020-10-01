Kathleen Lorenz

Kathleen Waterfield Brown Lorenz
GRANDY - Kathleen Waterfield Brown Lorenz, aged 90, of Grandy, North Carolina, died peacefully September 29, 2020 at her home surrounded by family and friends.
She was born in Maime, North Carolina to the late Willie Manton Waterfield and Nettie Waterfield Hoskins and is survived by her husband of 37 years, Frank G. Lorenz, Jr. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She retired from the Currituck County School System as Library Assistant. She was a member of the Elizabeth City, Chapter No. 44, Order of the Eastern Star. She was also a member of Poplar Branch Baptist Church.
Mrs. Lorenz is survived by two sons, Gary Brown (Debbie) and Tommy Brown (Carol); six grandchildren: Dana Newbern (Chris), Damian Brown (Dana), Christin McLain (Justin), Joshua Brown (April), Mary Ann Allen (Gary) and Hunter Brown (Ashley), and twelve greatgrandchildren: Amanda Newbern, Austin Craig, Megan Newbern, Ian Richards, Makyla Kelly, Gabe Brown, Kaylee Newbern, Avarie Brown, Jaxson McLain, Mya Brown, Bradon Brown and Charlotte McLain and one great-great granddaughter Brinley Cope.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Karen Raye Brown; her son, Elton Leonhauser "Zip" Brown; sister, Elizabeth Harris; sister, Gladys Needham; and her brother, Herbert Lee Waterfield.
Her family takes comfort in knowing she is whole again and with loved ones who went before her, as well as her Lord and Savior who were central to her life.
A graveside service will be held at 1pm, Friday, October 2, 2020 at Poplar Branch Baptist Church Cemetery.
To express condolences to the family please visit the online register at www.gallopfuneralservices.com. Gallop funeral Services, Inc. was entrusted with arrangements.