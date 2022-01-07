Kathleen Oliver

Kathleen "Kathy" Oliver
CAMDEN - Kathleen "Kathy" Oliver of Camden, NC died January 3, 2022 in Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. She was born on October 29, 1974 in Delaware, Ohio to Marcus Eugene Wise and Hazel Christine Myers. Kathy graduated from Northeastern High School in Elizabeth City. She was employed by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety as a Correctional Sergeant for many years. Kathy was most known for her love and kindness to animals, expecially dogs. She is survived by her loving husband, James; daughter, Colleen Wise; son, Shane Oliver; brother, Larry Haggerty; granddaughter, Charlie Ivins; and many nephews whom she loved dearly
No services will be held but visitors will be received Saturday, January 8, 2021 at her daughter's home at 336 South Trotman Road, Camden from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the SPCA of Northeastern North Carolina, 102 Enterprise Drive, Elizabeth City, NC 27906. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is assisting the family of Mrs. Oliver. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com .