Kathryn Gertrude Brabble
EDENTON - Kathryn Gertrude Brabble, 71, of Paradise Road, died Friday, November 12, 2021 in Vidant Chowan Hospital.
Miss Brabble was born in Chowan County on March 3, 1950, and was the daughter of the late James Thomas and Agnes Lois Ward Brabble.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Tommy and James Brabble.
A retired registered nurse from Chowan Hospital where she had been employed from 1974 to 2007, following her career as a nurse she had worked as a massage therapist for several years.
An active member of Yeopim Baptist Church and its W.M.U., other membership enjoyed included the NC Nurses Association where she had served on its Board of Directors.
Surviving is her sister, Lois B. Keeter; two nieces, Mary B. Cole and Teresa B. Burlamachi; four great-nieces and two great-nephews, all of Edenton.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 20, at 11:00 a.m. in Yeopim Baptist Church, and will be conducted by her pastor, The Rev. Karl Head. Friends may join the family Friday, November 19, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her memory may be made either to Yeopim Baptist Church, in care of Eula Jordan, 1201 Yeopim Road, or to Chowan Hospital, PO Box 629, both in Edenton, NC 27932.
