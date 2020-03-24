Kathryn M. Hughes
ELIZABETH CITY - Kathryn Mary "Kathy" Hughes, of Elizabeth City, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, in her home.
Born in Providence, RI on February 18, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Robert Allen and Eleanor Laura Studer Hughes. A retired truck driver, she was a member of the National Genealogical Society. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Chris Westbrook.
Surviving are her daughter, April Westbrook; a granddaughter, Jackie Goodrich; cousins, Allie and Gerry Burke and Lee and David Scott; her dear friend and caregiver, Jack Heichert; and other special friends, Lyn Cameron, Karen Mazik, and Louise Wilson.
A private burial will be held. Miller & Van Essendelft, Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to help defray medical and other related expenses, in care of Karen Mazik, 1223 Woodville Road, Hertford, NC 27944.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com.