Kelford Byrum

Kelford L. Byrum
HERTFORD - Kelford Lyonel Byrum, 82, of 1227 New Hope Road, died Friday, November 27, 2020 in his home.
Mr. Byrum was born in Chowan County on January 10, 1938, and was the son of the late Kelly Byrum and Beatrice Jordan Byrum Evans. Retired from the Norfolk, VA Assembly Plant of Ford Motor Company, he was a former member of the Chrome Pony Mustang Club and the New Hope Ruritan Club, and had served in the United States Army.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Kelly Jordan Byrum.
Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Peggy Sawyer Byrum; his daughter, Denise Byrum Brandon; his son, Kenny Byrum and wife, Tiffany; and his sister, Kathleen Anderson, all of Hertford. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Ryan Byrum and wife, Erin, Sara B. Sanders and husband, Josh, Mitchell Byrum and wife, Tori, Mason Byrum, and Trent Byrum; and two great-grandchildren, Graysen Byrum and Melanie Byrum.
A graveside memorial service will be held Thursday, December 3rd, at 1:00 p.m. in Cedarwood Cemetery and will be conducted by the Revs. Howard Sutton and Wayne Wood. Friends may visit with the family at the graveside immediately following the service, or other times at the residence.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Albemarle Home Care & Hospice, 208 Hastings Lane, Elizabeth City, NC 27909, or to any chapter of the American Heart Association, or online at www.heart.org .
Miller & Van Essendelft, Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.