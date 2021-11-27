Kelli Marie Slone
CORAPEAKE - Kelli Marie Slone, 48, of Corapeake, NC died Sunday, November 21, 2021 at her residence. She was born August 3, 1973 in West Hamlin, WV to Larry Slone and Susan Hall Slone. Kelli was a graduate of Northeastern High School and attended College of the Albemarle. Kelli loved her job as a customer service manager in retail grocery for Food Lion, and was all about customer service. She was a loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt, niece and friend who was thoughtful and put others first. Kelli loved flowers and chocolate. She also enjoyed baking and being around children. She was a hard worker, a giving person with a good heart for the elderly and was a great listener.
Along with her parents, Kelli is survived by her son, Zachary Slone aka "My Little Man"of Hertford, NC; two sisters, Tina Slone Knight (David) of Elizabeth City, NC and Stacey Slone of Hertford, NC; two brothers, Brian Slone and Jason Slone, both of Dallas, TX; her finance' Scott Strange and his son Daniel Strange both of Corapeake, NC; a niece, Samantha Slone; a nephew, Tyler Slone of Dallas, TX; and a host of other loving family and friends. Kelli was preceeded in death by maternal great grandparents, Frank and Susan Pullen; maternal grandparents Anna Pullen Hall and Clint Hall; and paternal grandparents, Denzel and Belva Slone and Mildred Pullen.
A funeral service will be held Monday, November 29, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel officiated by Pastor Calvin Corbitt followed by a burial at West Lawn Cemetery. There will be a visitation Sunday, November 28, 2021 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. The service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/TwifordFuneralHome . Memorial gifts may be sent in her name to Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters, PO Box 2156, Norfolk, VA 23507. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the family of Kelli Slone. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.