Kelvin O. Allen

ELIZABETH CITY - Kelvin O. Allen entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

Celebration of Life service will take place Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Beach Rivers Chapel. The service will also be aired live at www.beachrivers.com.

Kelvin leaves to cherish his memories: daughter, Kiana Allen; mother, Carolyn Bryant Allen; sister, Trecia Allen(Craig); brother, Terry Allen; two grandchildren; and a host of aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

