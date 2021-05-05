Kelvin Roberson

Kelvin Wayne Roberson
HERTFORD - Kelvin Wayne Roberson, 64, of 441 Hurdletown Road, died Monday, May 3, 2021 in his home where he was being cared for by family.
Mr. Roberson was born in Chowan County on August 2, 1956, and was the son of the late Edgar Wilber and Mary Elizabeth Hunter Roberson. A retired water plant operator with Perquimans County following over 30 years of employment, he was a longtime member of Winfall Vol. Fire Department where he retired as a chief. An avid outdoorsman, he loved deer hunting and was a member of Belvidere Hunt Club. Other enjoyments included his love of being a Ham Radio operator, and in earlier years playing softball in which his family was always in attendance.
Surviving are his wife of 41 years, Rhonda Hurdle Roberson; a daughter, Candace Davenport (husband, James); a son, Brandon Roberson (wife, Ashton), all of Hertford; a sister, Becky Kretzer (husband, Lee) of Georgia; a brother, Edgar Roberson (wife, Gail) of Hertford; a granddaughter, MacKenzie Davenport, and a grandson, Waylon Roberson, due to be born in August; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
A gathering and time of visitation to celebrate his life will be held Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at his daughter's home, 337 Hurdletown Road, Hertford.
The family would like to express their deep appreciation to the staff of Amedisys Hospice and especially to his nurse, Franchesica Veale, for the love, care and support provided during their time of need.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Amedisys Foundation, 201 E. Water Street, Plymouth, NC 27962.
Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.