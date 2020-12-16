Kenneth "Kenny" Davis passed away on December 8, 2020, at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City, North Carolina due to complications from COVID. Mr. Davis was born on November 9, 1945, to the late Alvin and Annie Bell Davis in the Truxton area of Portsmouth Virginia. Mr. Davis was educated in the Portsmouth Public School system and he worked with the Tidewater Occupational Center (TOC) for over twenty years. He is survived by three sisters, Wilhelmenia Delk, Cynthia Davis, and Beverly Hayes; two brothers, Tony Davis and Curtis Davis; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins, as well, as other family members and friends. The family and friends of Kenny wish to thank Currituck Health and Rehab Center, Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, and Twiford Funeral Home for their thoughtful care, attention, and service. Kenneth Davis will be memorialized virtually on December 19, 2020, from 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm online. For more information, please contact T. Mills at 540-632-4002. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Davis family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.