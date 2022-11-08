...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TUESDAY TO 1 AM EST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
seas 7 to 12 ft expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River, and the coastal waters from Duck to Oregon
Inlet.
* WHEN...From 1 AM Tuesday to 1 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
On November 4, 2022 Kenneth Wade Banks Jr., “Sleepy”, 52, of Hobbsville, NC passed from his earthly home to his heavenly home surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of Pamela Layden Banks and Kenneth Wade Banks, Sr. of Belvidere, NC. Ken was a long-time employee of Amadas Industries in Suffolk, Virginia where he was lead in the parts department. In his spare time Ken enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family and friends. Ken considered his hunting and fishing buddies his extended family. He was a wonderful husband, father, son and friend and will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him. Ken was a member of Fountain of Life Church in Elizabeth City where he volunteered as usher, Sunday school teacher and assisted whenever called upon. Along with his wife, son and a few friends he also started a nursing home ministry where they ministered to the residents through fellowship, song and God’s word. Just before his death he was in the beginning stages of restarting the ministry. Ken was always doing everything he could to help others and show them the love of Christ. In addition to his parents, Ken is survived by his wife of 30 years, Victoria Stevenson Banks and their son David Jeremiah “DJ” Banks. A celebration of life ceremony will be held at Fountain of Life Church in Elizabeth City on Tuesday, November 8 at 11 AM with Pastor Hans Hess officiating. Family will receive friends at the church following the service and other times at the residence. The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to Brie and other staff members of Amedisys Hospice of Plymouth for the care and comfort given their loved one.
