ELIZABETH CITY - Kimberly Moore, age 56, of Terry St., Elizabeth City NC died Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at her home. Born in New York on November 23, 1963 to the late Jack Bailey and Linda Sue James, she was the wife of Eric Moore of the residence.
She is survived by her husband, Eric; her daughters, Tessie Marie Riley (Scott) and Kaylee Boniwell (R.J.); sons, Andrew Tyler Flory (Lauren Beatty), Wayne Moore, and Stevie Moore (Brandy); grandchildren Kyrstin, Lukus, Tyler, Brody, Steve Jr., Jaquelyn and David; and several brothers and sisters.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Twiford Memorial Chapel. The family will receive friends at the residence, 609 Terry St., Elizabeth City, NC 27909. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Susan G. Komen For the Cure, PO Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75265-0309. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Moore family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.