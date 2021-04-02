It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs. Kimberly Sue Hunter who answered the Master's Call on Monday, March 29, 2021 at the Sentara Hospice House in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Celebration of Life Services will take place Monday, April 5, 2021 at 2:00pm in the Alvin M. Griffin Chapel at Adkins Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will take place at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. We will be adhering to all Covid-19 restrictions and ask that everyone please wear a mask if you plan to attend either service. Viewing and Visitation will take place at the funeral home on Sunday, April 4, 2021 from 6:00pm-8:00pm. Adkins Memorial Funeral Home has been charged to serve the Hunter and connecting families with excellence and care.
