Labrendell Christina Moore Perkins
ELIZABETH CITY - Labrendell Christina Moore Perkins, 47 of Elizabeth City, NC, departed from this earthly life on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the Brian Center of Hertford, NC.
Celebration of Life Services will be private for the family on Friday, March 20, 2020. Viewing and Visitation was held at the funeral home on Thursday, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
She leaves to cherish her loving memories: one son, JaQuan Perkins of Elizabeth City, NC, her parents George & Deidre Moore of Elizabeth City, NC; one sister, Anita Hawkins of Durham, NC; one niece, Kayla Hawkins; stepdaughter, Clara Perkins of Elizabeth City, NC; stepson, Raquet Turner of Bertie, NC; a special aunt and uncle, Donna and Robert Harris of Bahama, NC; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements are by Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.