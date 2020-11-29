Lake Liverman

Lake Berdis Liverman
SOUTHFIELD - Devoted father and husband whose greatest joys on earth were loving his family and serving the Lord, Pastor Lake Berdis Liverman, who was born February 14, 1950, in Weeksville, NC, passed away in Southfield, Michigan, Sunday, November 22, 2020.
In his early years, Pastor Liverman served honorably in the Air Force, developed a love of fishing, and later in life went on to write five books, one of which, Up from Flatty Creek, chronicled the early life of his mother and his seven siblings. Over the course of his adult life, Pastor Liverman dedicated himself to the work of the Lord. He was a powerful prayer warrior and an anointed soul-winner for Jesus. Quietly and unseen, Pastor Liverman frequently provided ministry to the homeless, broken hearted, and others who suffered disproportionately.
Pastor Lake is survived by his wife, Stephanie Liverman; sons Daniel and Nathan; a daughter, Dayna Liverman; and one grandson, Levi Liverman, also, survived by four brothers, three sisters, and countless other nephews, nieces, and cousins.
