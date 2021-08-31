Larry B. Harrell

Larry Benjamin Harrell, 79, of 328 Evans-Bass Road, died Tuesday, August 24, 2021 in Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Portsmouth, VA. Mr. Harrell was born in Chowan County on July 22, 1942, and was the son of the late Cecil Willis and Louise Thach Harrell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Jason Douglas Harrell; and by a brother, Alvin Harrell. Retired from United Piece & Dye Works, he was a member of Rocky Hock Baptist Church and its Carey Evans Sunday School Class. Larry enjoyed hunting and fishing and sharing those times with both family and friends, and was an honorary member of the Oak Grove Hunting Club. Surviving is his wife of over 57 years, Aundra Spear Harrell, and their children, Sherie H. Ashley (husband, Robert), and Michael R. Harrell, all of Edenton; two sisters, Mary Louise Phelps and Connie Harrell, both of Edenton; two brothers, Ronnie Harrell of Edenton and Ray Harrell of Pensacola, FL; and three grandsons, Matthew and Tyler Ashley, and Timmy Harrell. Funeral services will be held Thursday, Sept. 2nd, at 11:00 a.m. in Rocky Hock Baptist Church and will be conducted by Pastor Rusty Womack. A private burial will follow in the Harrell Family Cemetery. With the resurgence of the Covid-19 Virus in the area, and its ongoing effects on some family members, masks are required at the service. No visitation is being held. Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
