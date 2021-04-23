Larry Bernard Williams

Larry “Weasel” Bernard Williams, age 70, of Elizabeth City, NC died Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on April 18, 1951 to the late Lewis Bernard Williams and Marjorie Jones Williams, he was the widower of Eva Ward Williams. Larry served his country honorably in both the U. S. Navy Reserves and the U. S. Coast Guard Reserves and worked with the North Carolina Department of Corrections until his retirement. He was a member of Ramoth Gilead Baptist Church and the New Lebanon Lodge # 314 AF&AM where he served as Past Master. He is survived by his daughters, Candy Tilley (Todd) of Hertford, NC and Amber O’Neal (Wally) of Camden, NC; a brother, Randy Williams (Gwen) of Elizabeth City, NC; four grandchildren Bailey, Brooke, Tanner and Madison; a great granddaughter, Chloe; and three nieces, Courtney Cunningham and her children Ethan and Peyton, April Williams (Jordan) and Lori Deans. He was predeceased by a brother, Charles Lewis Williams. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Twiford Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Ken Littleton officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home immediately after the service and at all other times at the residence. Burial will be in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Jon Jackson Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Karen Jackson, 691 Firetower Rd., Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Flowers for Mr. Williams’ service may be ordered through one of our local florists by going directly to https://www.twifordfh.com/send-flowers/.Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Williams family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.