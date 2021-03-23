Larry E. Huffman

Larry Edward Huffman, 76, of Elizabeth City, NC died Friday, March 19, 2021 at his residence. He was born October 7, 1944 in Beckley, WV to the late Buster Alton Huffman and Edith Lucille Ormanda Huffman and was the husband of Debra Ann Snodie Huffman. He was a retail manager and an avid fisherman who believed in catch and release and that God will find him to be a keeper. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Jennifer Russell of Elizabeth City, NC; two sons, Everette Carman of Elizabeth City, NC, and John Phelps; a sister, Tena (Gwyn) Church of Hebron, MD; four brothers, Benny (Sandra) Huffman, William (DeAnn) Huffman, and Tommy (Becky) Huffman all of Salisbury, MD, and Mason (Nancy) Huffman of Delmar, MD; and three grandchildren, Zachary, Bryana, and Hailey. He was pre-deceased by a brother, Nicholas Huffman. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel. Burial will be in N. Chicago, IL. A viewing and visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Flowers may be ordered for the family through one of our local florists by going directly to https://www.twifordfh.com/send-flowers/. The service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/TwifordFuneralHome. Twiford Memorial Chapel, 405 E. Church St., Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Huffman family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.