Larry Darnell Greene
ELIZABETH CITY - Larry Darnell Greene, 69 of Elizabeth City, NC, departed from this earthly life on Monday, March 23, 2020 at his residence.
Viewing and Visitation will take place on Saturday, March 28, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral services are private.
He leaves to cherish his loving memories: loving wife, Candy W. Greene of the home; three children, Birshari Cox (Tyrone) of Durham, NC, Lakita Bowe (Shawn Hinton) of Elizabeth City, NC and Donte Bowe (Renee Howard) of Philadelphia, PA; his siblings, Rev. Roger Greene (Kathy) of Elizabeth City, NC, Douglas Greene (Connie) of Remington, VA, Yolanda Garris and Michelle Lewis (Jerry) both of Elizabeth City, NC; nine grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations is serving the Greene family.