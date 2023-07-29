March 11, 1946 - July 26, 2023. Larry Jasper Pearce, age 77, passed away Wednesday, July 26, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Margaret Burgess Pearce, and his nephew, Keith Pearce. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Williams Pearce of the home; sister, Margaret Pearce Speakman (Brian) of Elizabeth City; brothers, Buddy Pearce of Elizabeth City, Thomas Pearce of South Mills, and Ervin Pearce of South Mills; one niece and two nephews. A graveside memorial service will be held Wednesday, August 02, 2023 at 1:30 pm at Evergreen Memorial Park with the Rev. Donnie Williams officiating. Shingleton Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Pearce family.Online condolences may be directed to www.shingletonfh.com

  

