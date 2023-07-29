...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
112 expected. In addition, overnight heat index values in the
urban areas are not expected to drop below the lower to mid
80s tonight.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and central, east
central, eastern, north central, south central and southeast
Virginia.
* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, until 10 AM EDT this morning.
For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 10 AM this morning to 8
PM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT
EDT SATURDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and choppy
waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 2 PM Saturday to midnight EDT Saturday night.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
March 11, 1946 - July 26, 2023. Larry Jasper Pearce, age 77, passed away Wednesday, July 26, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Margaret Burgess Pearce, and his nephew, Keith Pearce. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Williams Pearce of the home; sister, Margaret Pearce Speakman (Brian) of Elizabeth City; brothers, Buddy Pearce of Elizabeth City, Thomas Pearce of South Mills, and Ervin Pearce of South Mills; one niece and two nephews. A graveside memorial service will be held Wednesday, August 02, 2023 at 1:30 pm at Evergreen Memorial Park with the Rev. Donnie Williams officiating. Shingleton Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Pearce family.Online condolences may be directed to www.shingletonfh.com
