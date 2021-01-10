Larry Mack Lane
HERTFORD - Larry Mack Lane, 75, of 1155 Beech Springs Road, passed away Thursday, January 7, 2021 in Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation.
Mr. Lane was born in Perquimans County on June 8, 1945, and was the son of Velma Chappell Lane of Hertford and the late Mack Julian Lane. He attended Hunter's Fork Pentecostal Holiness Church.
Surviving in addition to his mother are his brother, Gerry Lane (wife, Ginger) of Hertford; a niece, Loretta Nixon (husband, Bryan); and two great-nephews, Corbin and Declan Nixon.
Due to concerns associated with the Covid-19 Pandemic, a private graveside service will be held Wednesday in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. No formal visitation at the funeral home or their residence is planned, and those who wish may offer their condolences on the funeral home website, www.millerfhc.com , or by social media, cards, or phone calls.
Memorial contributions may be made either to the Benjamin House, PO Box 757, Elizabeth City, NC 27907 or to a charity of one's choice.
Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements.