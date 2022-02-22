Larry Lawrence

EDENTON - Larry D. Lawrence, 70 of Edenton, NC departed from this earthly life on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at Vidant Chowan Hospital, Edenton, NC.
Life Celebration Services will take place on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Apex Event Center, Elizabeth City, NC with Apostle Edna H. Lawrence, bringing forth the words of comfort.
He leaves to party and celebrate his life; loving wife, Angela Lawrence of the home; two sons Lairon Lawrence of Philadelphia, PA; Lindsey Lawrence (Ieisha) of Charlotte, NC; one daughter, LeeAnne "Nicki" Lawrence of Raleigh, NC; Four Grandchildren - Aniya, Lindsey "LJ", Levi, Larry (soon to arrive), and two honorable mentions Kyle and Kingston. Four brothers, Tharlton Lawrence, Jr. (Thannie) of Roper, NC; Jerry (Emma) Lawrence, Ellis Lawrence, and Freddie Lawrence, all of Edenton, NC; five sisters, Lillian Spellman; Margaret (Lewellyn) Wills all of Hertford, NC; Grace Ferebee of Greenville, NC; Sara Lawrence of Hampton, VA; Lolita Lawrence of St. Petersburg, FL; one sister-in-law, JoeAnna Lawrence of Edenton, NC; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Professional Services are being provided by Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.
