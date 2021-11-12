Larry Moore

Larry Lee Moore
ELIZABETH CITY - Rev. Larry Lee Moore, 77, of Elizabeth City, NC, departed from this earthly life on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Life Celebration Services will take place on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 12:00 noon at Poole's Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Hertford, NC with Pastor Linwood Turner, Officiating. He will be laid to rest in West Lawn Cemetery, Elizabeth City, NC. He will also lie in state ONE HOUR prior to the service.
He leaves to cherish his memories and is survived by his loving wife: Corsie Ann Price Moore of the home; three daughters: Minister Glenda Lisa Billups (Minister Nelson Sr.) of Elizabeth City, North Carolina, Dr. Michelle Moore-Taylor (Dr. Benard) of Davidson, North Carolina, and Karen Melinda Hayes (William, Jr.) of Edenton, North Carolina; four grandsons; four granddaughters; one great-grand-daughter; five great-grandsons; an aunt: Doris Overton Moore ( the late Waitman Moore, Jr.) of Elizabeth City, North Carolina; four brothers: Johnnie Ray (Margaret) of Elizabeth City, North Carolina, Donald Moore Sr. ( Armecia) of Williamsburg, Virginia, Jeffrey Moore ( the late Essie Moore) of Dover, Delaware, and Eddie Albert Moore, Ph.D. ( Marilyn) of Okemos, Michigan; and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.
Professional Services are being provided by Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.