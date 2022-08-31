Larry Murden

Larry Donnell Murden
CHAPEL HILL - It is with sadness, love, and profound gratitude, the family of Larry Donnell Murden announce his passing on July 25, 2022, at his home in Chapel Hill, NC.
Larry was Born on December 31, 1957, to Hercules and Marie Odessa (Cole) Murden of Elizabeth City NC. After attending Northeastern High School, Larry enlisted in the United States Army where after several years of military service, he was honorably discharged. He soon met his future wife, Jacqueline Maomi Billups, and the couple was blessed with a daughter, Renita Shanne Billups. Larry enjoyed life, his close friends, eating, and watching sports on tv. While life for Larry was far from easy, he never stopped enjoying the days that were given to him.
Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Jaqueline Maomi Billups, Mother; Marie Odessa Murden, Father; Hercules Murden Sr., Brothers; Dennis Lee Murden, and Ronald Murden. He leaves behind his daughter; Renita Shanne Billups; Three grandsons; Johnathan, Nathaniel, and Emmanuel Billups; Two brothers; Hercules Murden Jr. (Gina Polley) of Maryland, and Michael Murden, and one sister; Annette D. Calhoon (Larry Calhoun) of Belhaven. He sends a solemn goodbye to generations of nieces and nephews, cousins, loved ones and friends. We can rest easy knowing Larry has now been re-united with his mother, father, and brothers.
Please join us on September 18th, 2022, for an opportunity to honor Larry s life. A celebration of Life with military rites will be officiated by Missionary Baptist church, 1166 Ball Road, Elizabeth City NC. September 18th, 2022, at 3:00 pm. Pastor Freddie Godfrey officiating.
