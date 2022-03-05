Larry Stallings

TYNER - Larry Elias Stallings, 78, of 1018 Ryland Road, died Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Elizabeth City.
Mr. Stallings was born in Perquimans County on October 17, 1943, and was the son of the late Quinton and Iola Dale Stallings. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Quinton Elias Stallings.
Retired after 33 years from International Paper (formerly Union Camp Corp.) in Franklin, VA, he was a faithful member of Happy Home Pentecostal Holiness Church.
Surviving is his wife of 59 years, June Carolyn Chappell Stallings, and their children, Crystal Stallings Ware (husband, Joseph Garner) of Powells Point and Pastor Darryl Stallings (wife, Wanda) of Tyner; a sister, Sandra Winslow (husband, Joe) of Elizabeth City; two brothers, Ray Stallings (wife, Linda) of Whitesville, NY and Alan Stallings (wife, Yvonne) of Oak Island; and three grandchildren, Ethan Neal Ware, Nathaniel Elias Stallings and Charity Quinn Stallings.
Funeral services will be held Sunday at 3:00 p.m. in Happy Home Pentecostal Holiness Church and will be conducted by Pastors Walter Byrum and Darryl Stallings. The burial will be private in the church cemetery.
Friends are invited to visit with the family in the church the hour prior to the service, or all other times at the residence.
Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.